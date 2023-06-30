‘The Fight Is Not Over’: Biden To Announce Next Steps After SCOTUS Strikes Down His $400 Billion Program

President Joe Biden said the Supreme Court striking down his $400 billion student loan forgiveness program Friday was “unthinkable,” adding that he will be announcing “next steps” for his administration’s attempt to cancel some student loans.

“The hypocrisy of Republican elected officials is stunning. They had no problem with billions in pandemic-related loans to businesses – including hundreds of thousands and in some cases millions of dollars for their own businesses. And those loans were forgiven. But when it came to providing relief to millions of hard-working Americans, they did everything in their power to stop it,” Biden said in a statement. “I believe that the Court’s decision to strike down our student debt relief plan is wrong.”

The Supreme Court waited till the last day of its ruling calendar to announce the 6-3 decision on Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, dealing a blow to one of the president’s key initiatives. The program would have given up to $20,000 to certain borrowers making less than $125,000 a year.

Biden had argued that he had executive authority to cancel loans for 40 million Americans due to the national emergency resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, via the use of the HEROES Act. (RELATED: Supreme Court Blocks Biden’s Student Loan Giveaway)

“[T]he HEROES Act provides no authorization for the Secretary’s plan even when examined using the ordinary tools of statutory interpretation—let alone ‘clear congressional authorization’ for such a program,” the court’s opinion read.

Unthinkable. This fight isn’t over. I’ll have more to announce when I address the nation this afternoon. https://t.co/wGBuwBySB7 — President Biden (@POTUS) June 30, 2023

Biden said he will be addressing the nation later Friday on the ruling and that the “fight isn’t over.”

He also signed a veteran student loan bill almost immediately after the court’s decision.

The president signed the Changing Age-Determined Eligibility to Student Incentive Payments Act (CADETS Act), expanding the maximum age for those in the Student Incentive Payment Program (SIPP). The program provides academic financial support to those who attend one of six state maritime academies.

Specifically, “the bill modifies the age requirements to allow older cadets to qualify for the program if they will meet the age requirements for enlistment or commission in the Navy Reserve at the time of their graduation. Current age requirements prohibit cadets older than 25 from participating in the program,” the bill’s summary read.

Biden praised the bipartisan nature of the bill, saying, “Thank you to Senator Gary Peters and Representative Jack Bergman, as well as Senators Todd Young, Amy Klobuchar, Tammy Baldwin, Ted Cruz, and Mike Braun, for their leadership.”