Bobcat Attacks Camper Sleeping In Hammock. He And His Partners Then Kill It

A bobcat attacked a camper sleeping in a hammock at a Connecticut state park Friday, according to multiple reports.

The man was sleeping early Friday morning when the bobcat attacked him, ABC News reported, citing officials from the Department of Environment and Energy Protection (DEEP). He and two other adult leaders were able to subdue the animal and kill it, though the department did not say how that was accomplished, according to the outlet.

The man was reportedly helping lead a wilderness school outing to Selden Neck State Park, an island on the Connecticut River in Lyme. There were three adults and nine minors on the island as part of the trip during the reported attack, according to the Deep River Fire Department’s Facebook page. (RELATED: Man Goes From Having A Normal Morning To Fist-Fighting A Bobcat In Three Seconds Flat)

The children did not come in contact with the bobcat, NBC Connecticut reported, citing state environmental officials.

”Due to their courageous and outstanding efforts, the safety of the youth was maintained, and they were not harmed,” Department of Children and Families Deputy Commissioner Michael Williams said in a statement, according to the outlet.

The three men were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries allegedly sustained during the encounter with the bobcat. The Deep River Fire Department did not provide further information about their current condition.

The department was still in the process of collecting information as of Friday afternoon, spokesman Paul Copleman told ABC.

The Deep River Fire Department and DEEP EnCon Police assisted in transporting all the campers off the island.

“We are grateful for the assistance provided by first responders and for our partners at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for their collaboration,” Williams added, NBC Connecticut reported.

The bobcat’s body was sent to the State Public Health Laboratory for rabies testing.