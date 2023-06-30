CNN Anchor Claims Conservatives Are Taking Advantage Of ‘YOLO Supreme Court’

CNN anchor John Berman claimed conservatives are taking advantage of the “YOLO [You Only Live Once] Supreme Court” after its recent rulings.

The court struck down government sanctioned race-based college admissions, President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation policy and upheld a web designer’s right to restrict her services to gay couples based on her religious belief.

“No doubt, this absolutely shows the tension inside the court. What these day, this week also shows, and the tension has an impact inside that courtroom, maybe creates a discomfort there. What the court rules has an impact around the entire country and what we’ve now seen by 6-3 margins is the judicial ideology of this court, firmly stated. One law professor told me last night we are now in a ‘YOLO Supreme Court.’ A ‘You Only Live Once’ Supreme Court moment, which for conservatives, they are rejoicing and obviously for liberals, they are not.’

“But this is a moment where conservatives are getting what they want on major, major issues. Starting from Dobbs, to affirmative action, and now to today,” he continued.

The panel also said the court has issued “ideological” decisions, and how possesses more power than any other branch of government.

The 6-3 conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade in the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on June 24, 2022. The decision reversed a nearly 50-year precedent by returning abortion laws and regulations to the state level.

The court’s Thursday decision ruled racial discrimination in college admissions violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. The race-based policy, commonly known as affirmative action, favored black and Hispanic applicants over Asian or white applicants by admitting those students with lower SAT and ACT scores. (RELATED: Affirmative Action Ruling Will Bring Back ‘Segregated’ Universities, MSNBC Guest Says)

The court then sided with Christian web designer Lorie Smith in a 6-3 ruling Friday after Smith challenged the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA), a law that prohibits public accommodations from restricting services based on sexual orientation. The court ruled Smith is protected under the First Amendment from creating websites for same-sex couples on the basis of her religious beliefs.

The justices also ruled Friday that The Heroes Act does not authorize the Department of Education to use emergency authority to cancel student loan debt.