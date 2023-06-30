‘Drunk On Its Own Power’: Liberals Meltdown Over SCOTUS Free Speech Ruling

Liberals criticized the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling in 303 Creative v. Elenis on Friday that blocked Colorado from forcing graphic designer Lorie Smith to create websites for same-sex couples with messages that go against her religion.

Some liberals called for expanding the Supreme Court and imposing term limits on the court in response to the ruling.

“This is a court that is drunk on its own power. It’s a 6-3 conservative supermajority and they’re basically doing what they want,” New York University law professor Melissa Murray said on MSNBC.

The Supreme Court decided in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis that the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act could not compel Lorie Smith, the designer, to create websites for same-sex weddings in a 6-3 ruling. The news prompted many liberals to attack the court.

“@POTUS got it right: ‘This Is NOT a normal court’. For the first time in history, #SCOTUS has greenlit discrimination against a protected class,” Democratic Rep. Judy Chu of California tweeted. “The 303 Creative ruling is shameful, but I want to tell LGBTQI+ people today & every day: you belong, you matter, & you are loved.” (RELATED: ‘A Dagger In Our Back’: Sharpton Says ‘Right-Wing Trump Court’ Should Be ‘Resisted’)

“No business or organization open to the public should be allowed to mask discrimination behind the guise of free speech or religious liberty,” Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California tweeted. “The Supreme Court ruling in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis disrespects the Constitution & disregards America’s promise of equality for all.”

On MSNBC, New York University law professor Melissa Murray, a former clerk for Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, ripped into the high court over the ruling.

“This is a court that is drunk on its own power. It’s a 6-3 conservative supermajority and they’re basically doing what they want,” Murray told MSNBC host Ana Cabrera. “Laura Jarrett mentioned that this was a woman who hasn’t actually been asked to provide a website to any gay couple. The court didn’t have to take this case.”

Other Democrats in Congress also condemned the ruling, calling it “dangerous” and a “license to discriminate” against the LGBT community. Some questioned the integrity of the court.

“On the last day of Pride Month, this Court has just given 303 Creative and all businesses a license to discriminate,” Democratic Rep. Hank Johnston of Georgia tweeted. “SCOTUS is hellbent on taking us back. This billionaire-backed court continues to show us that it remains wildly out of touch with the American people and reality.”

“Today’s ruling on 303 Creative from this corrupt, illegitimate SCOTUS sets a dangerous precedent by allowing businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ+ folks,” Democratic Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania posted. “This disgusting decision is a setback for equality & justice. We CANNOT keep letting this kangaroo court push us back!”

Other politicians and political candidates also took aim at the Supreme Court over the “shameful” ruling.

“Can’t stop thinking about how, in the 303 Creative ruling, the Court declared it legal for companies to post a sign that a they actively discriminate against queer people,” Democratic Minnesota state Rep. Leigh Finke posted. “What a devastating thing to encounter that will be. For all of us. Just, fuck. Stay safe. Keep Fighting.”

“The anti-LGBTQ+ decision from the Supreme Court today is another shameful attack on the rights of Texans and doesn’t represent the majority of people who believe love is love,” Democratic Rep. Colin Allred of Texas, who is seeking to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, tweeted. “No one should be discriminated against or denied services just because of who they are or who they love.”

Some pundits began urging for the expansion of the Supreme Court, echoing calls made following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

“Expand the court. Enact term limits. Limit its jurisdiction,” Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin tweeted. “We are at a constitutional breaking point.”

“I don’t know what to tell you guys. We have to expand the Court,” Elie Mystal, a justice correspondent at The Nation, posted. “If we don’t expand the Court, no liberal policy will be allowed to exist for the rest of our lives. That’s why Republicans stole the court, that’s why rich people pay for justices. Govern yourselves accordingly.”

