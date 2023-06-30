Environmental Extremists Feud With Gay Activists Over Potential Oil And Gas Funding

The environmental activist group Just Stop Oil threatened to “take action” at Pride in London this weekend if event organizers do not comply with a list of demands, including making a statement demanding “an end to new oil and gas,” in a public letter written on Wednesday.

Just Stop Oil was responsible for several viral incidents of protestors gluing themselves to famous works of art and blocking traffic in busy London areas. The group demanded that Pride disclose its funding information and host a public meeting for Pride volunteers about climate change and impending “social collapse,” including information about anti-oil activism. (RELATED: Climate Activists Funded By Oil Heiress, Wealthy Elites Willing To ‘Risk Arrest’ In Planned White House Protest)

“We will wait 24 hours, as of 4pm today (28/06), for Pride to respond to our demands and the actions Pride will take,” the letter read. “Beyond this time or not meeting these demands will mean we may or may not take action at this weekend’s events.”

Pride is an important day for LGBTQ liberation – but it can be used by corporations destroying the planet to pinkwash their reputations. So I’m supporting Just Stop Oil queer activists making that point. Pride isn’t just a party – it’s a protest 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/P6X3vjydAk — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) June 30, 2023

Pride in London is a massive parade that anticipates more than 35,000 marchers, according to the event’s website. The event drew about 1.5 million attendees in 2022.

Just Stop Oil told Pride in London to explain “ethical considerations” taken when accepting donor money and disclose what floats would be in the parade, according to the letter. It also demanded that the event hold a meeting for its volunteers to teach them about “joining in civil resistance against new oil and gas, and why the climate crisis is the biggest threat to LGBT+ rights, due to social collapse.”

The deadline for Pride in London to respond has passed. Pride in London will take place Saturday.

“We call on all individuals, groups and organisations to give this space the respect and focus it deserves in an increasingly hostile and unsafe world,” an event spokesman told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a written statement. “Pride in London is tomorrow, celebrating and protesting for visibility, unity and equality for all LGBT+ people everywhere. All are welcome to attend and mark Pride with the other 1.5 million attendees. Our first priority is the safety of our diverse cohort of volunteers, participants including representatives from across the globe. We welcome dialogue with Just Stop Oil after the event and wish everyone a safe and happy Pride.”

Just Stop Oil did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

