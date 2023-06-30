‘I Was Right’: Biden Chews Out Reporter Questioning Him On Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal Report

President Joe Biden lashed out at a reporter Friday after he was questioned about a State Department report on the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

A State Department after-action report released Friday said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had no idea who was in charge of the department’s efforts during the operation, hampering its efforts. The investigation into the chaotic withdrawal began in October 2021, with over 150 former or current officials in the State Department. (RELATED: Family Of Marine Killed During Afghanistan Withdrawal Stunned To Learn Snipers Could Have Taken Out Suicide Bomber)

WATCH:



The evacuation was marked by 13 American military personnel being killed in a bombing as American forces were evacuating from Kabul, and 10 civilians were killed in a retaliatory drone strike. Republicans ripped the Biden administration over the withdraw

“All the evidence – remember what I said about Afghanistan? I said we would get help from the Taliban,” Biden said in response to a question from a reporter about the State Department report after he spoke about the Supreme Court’s decision striking down his proposal to cancel student loan debt. “What is happening now? What’s going on? Read your press. I was right. Thanks.”

The botched evacuation led to calls for Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley to resign. A Senate report claimed as many as 9,000 American citizens were left behind.

