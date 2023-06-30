National Archives Quietly Releases Trove Of JFK Assassination Records

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) announced Friday the release of additional records associated with the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

The records were released after President Biden’s directive that agencies review all redactions in records and reveal all information. NARA collaborated with agencies to release 2,672 additional documents with fewer redactions than previous iterations.

The newly released Kennedy documents are subject to the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992 and they are available to view online.(RELATED: Some JFK Assassination Files Are Being Withheld)

National Archives releases additional JFK assassination records per Biden memorandum | The Friday of 4th of July weekend this is gonna be lit 🔥 https://t.co/m77kTxcVUz — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 30, 2023

NARA’s National Declassification Center (NDC) will continue revealing new information, “as specific identified harm dissipates, then triggering public disclosure,” the agency said in a Friday press release.

Dr. Colleen Shogan, 11th Archivist of the United States, highlighted the importance of transparency in a statement.

“At the National Archives, we believe in the importance of government transparency and the accessibility of information. The dedicated and detailed work completed by NARA staff and by our partners and stakeholder agencies is an excellent representation of how we can collaborate together to ensure that the maximum amount of information is made available to the American people, while we protect what we must,” Shogan said.

“I have every confidence that the NDC’s implementation of these plans offers a clear path forward for public transparency and the timely release of additional information as circumstances warrant.”