‘Just A First Step’: Ramaswamy Says Colleges Are Searching For ‘Workarounds’ To SCOTUS’ Race-Based Admissions Ruling

Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Friday colleges are looking for “workarounds” to the Supreme Court’s ruling on race-based admissions.

“This is just a first step, this is not a destination,” Ramaswamy told “Fox News Tonight” host Lawrence Jones. “The colleges, the elite universities are already taking steps for workarounds, reducing the value of test scores or any quantitative metrics in their weightings as a way through the back door of achieving the same racial outcomes.” (RELATED: ‘A Dagger In Our Back’: Sharpton Says ‘Right-Wing Trump Court’ Should Be ‘Resisted’)

WATCH:



The Supreme Court struck down admission policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard that took race into account, with a 6-3 ruling in the case of North Carolina and a 6-2 ruling in the case of Harvard. The ruling exempted the military academies from the prohibition on race-based admissions.

“Gulf-sized race-based gaps exist with respect to the health, wealth, and well-being of American citizens,” Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote in her dissenting opinion. “They were created in the distant past, but have indisputably been passed down to the present day through the generations.”

Harvard University hinted that the Ivy League school would be seeking to circumvent the court’s ruling in a Thursday press release. Essays by applicants that discussed how race affected their lives would be taken into consideration during the admissions process, the release said.

Ramaswamy vowed to address such tactics if he were elected as president.

“I’ll direct the Department of Justice to put an end to those illegal back-door practices as well,” Ramaswamy told Jones, going on to say he would rescind an executive order by President Lyndon Baines Johnson that required racial quotas for federal contractors.

