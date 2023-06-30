Michigan Teen Arrested For Allegedly Hiding ‘Machine Gun’ In Pants At High School Graduation Event

Michigan officials reportedly discovered a machine gun allegedly hidden in a teenager’s pants who attended a high school graduation event June 1st.

A fight reportedly broke out at a Bridgeport High School event, and the crowd began to disperse. One vigilant officer noticed Germayne Hendrake Buckner Jr. allegedly fumbling for something in his waistband and began to chase him. Buckner allegedly attempted to flee by hiding behind a limousine but was apprehended by law enforcement, according to Local 4.(RELATED: Dem Senator Blames Teen Mental Health Crisis On Climate Change, Gun Violence)

Authorities allegedly recovered a firearm in Buckner’s left pant leg, which was identified as a .40-caliber Glock 27. It had allegedly been stolen from a nearby county in 2018, the outlet noted. The weapon had allegedly been modified with a Glock switch, transforming the weapon from semi-automatic to fully automatic.

Buckner allegedly had a magazine with 22 live rounds of ammunition.

A 16-year-old student at the same high school was arrested in September 2022 for allegedly bringing a handgun to school, according to ABC 12. A staff member noticed a student behaving strangely and when he was approached, the student allegedly fled the school, leaving his backpack behind.

Authorities reportedly found a loaded handgun concealed inside the abandoned backpack and arrested the student.

Bridgeport Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.