Muslims Applaud SCOTUS Ruling For Christian Postal Worker Who Wanted Sundays Off

The Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC) applauded the Supreme Court’s decision in the case of a Christian postal worker who refused to work Sundays.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that companies must show “substantial increased costs” before denying a religious exemption requested by an employee. The case originated from a lawsuit brought in 2019 by Gerland Groff, a postal worker and an evangelical Christian, after the USPS denied his request to have Sundays off.

MPAC was joined by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), another Muslim advocacy group, in praising the Supreme Court’s decision Thursday. (RELATED: ‘Faith Is Under Attack’: Muslim Legislator Reveals Why He Stands With Catholics Against Anti-Christian Drag Group)

“I am grateful to have had my case heard by the U.S. Supreme Court and that they have decided to uphold religious liberty,” Groff said in a statement following the ruling. “I hope this decision allows others to be able to maintain their convictions without living in fear of losing their jobs because of what they believe.”

“MPAC welcomes this ruling that upholds the right to religious freedom for Americans of all faiths across the country,” the group wrote on Twitter.

“The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today applauded a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court making it easier for employees to seek religious accommodations in the workplace,” another Muslim advocacy group wrote in a press release.

CAIR filed an amicus curiae brief in Groff’s case in February, pointing out that under then-current standards, employers could deny a religious exemption if it posed a “minimal” burden to the employer.

“Because of Hardison’s overly deferential de minimis standard, Muslim women have lost employment opportunities purely because the hijab is not contemplated by the employer’s ‘look’ policies,” they wrote in the brief. “They have also been kept out of critical public institutions like public schools, law enforcement agencies, and youth rehabilitation centers.”