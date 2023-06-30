Common Transgender Hormone Protocol Increases Risk Of Dementia, Study Finds

A new study by Copenhagen University in Denmark found that a common hormonal therapy used by menopausal women and transgender-identified men leads to a higher risk of dementia.

The study observed a group of women aged 50-60 years old in January 2000 who received estrogen-progestin therapy, which is also used by biological men who identify as transgender and seek to appear female. The study was conducted between 2000 and 2018 among women with no history of dementia or conditions preventing them from using menopausal hormone therapy.(RELATED: ‘We Were Wrong’: Pioneer In Child Gender Dysphoria Treatment Says Trans Medical Industry Is Harming Kids)

Medical orgs that promoted sex changes for minors failed to create treatment standards for detransitioners & refuse to acknowledge the harm inflicted on them. Instead, they dismiss the irreversile harm as part of their “gender journey.” @DailyCaller https://t.co/5BzjvoWo8s — Laurel Duggan (@laureldugg) June 30, 2023

“Menopausal hormone therapy was positively associated with development of all cause dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, even in women who received treatment at the age of 55 years or younger,” the study concluded. It was published Wednesday by the BMJ, a prestigious, peer-reviewed medical journal, and it has 95% confidence intervals of all cause dementia.

“Further studies are warranted to determine whether these findings represent an actual effect of menopausal hormone therapy on dementia risk, or whether they reflect an underlying predisposition in women in need of these treatments.”

Progestin and estrogen are hormones used by biological men who are wishing to appear as female, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The treatment can help generate the appearance of softer skin, fatter hips, and fuller breasts.

Hormones for the purpose of gender transition are riddled with a number of side effects, scientific research shows. Puberty blockers have been shown to cause bone development issues and increase bone fractures later in life. Some medical professionals believe that blocking puberty sets children up for a lifetime of medical intervention and cements transgender identity.

Mounting scientific evidence suggests that hormone therapy procedures for children do not necessarily improve mental health, despite contrary arguments from activists who support transgender medical procedures. A January 2023 study funded by the National Institutes of Health to look at how cross-sex hormones impact children’s mental health had two participants commit suicide.

In April, Sweden moved to classify transgender hormones prescribed to children as “experimental” after conducting a “systematic review” of their effectiveness. Norway’s Healthcare Investigation Board recommended in March that puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for children with gender dysphoria be classified as experimental treatments.