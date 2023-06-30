‘The Best Education These Kids Are Going To Have’: GOP Strategist Praises SCOTUS Student Loan Ruling

Republican political consultant Terry Sullivan praised the Supreme Court’s student loan decision Friday on CBS News.

The court struck down President Joe Biden’s administration’s attempt to forgive student loans. Sullivan said the ruling will “energize” Republican voters because most American taxpayers do not want to be responsible for paying back someone else’s loans.

“Going forward, these issues are going to motivate voters to turn out on both sides of the issue,” Sullivan said. “And I think this issue of giving away taxpayer money to get rid of loans of folks who took out the loans, signed documents and Joe Biden magically makes them disappear and you and I and every other American is stuck with the bill for paying those loans. I think that’s gonna help energize Republicans. That’s not the kind of a thing that mainstream Americans want, government just giving away money. That’s probably the best education these kids are gonna have is when you take out a loan and make an agreement, you got to pay back that loan.”

The strategist said he would love for the government to pay back his mortgage, but he took out a loan and thus is responsible for paying it back. (RELATED: Legal Expert Gives Reality Check To MSNBC Anchor Panicking Over SCOTUS Ruling)

“If you took out a loan, you signed a contract, then that contract is binding,” he continued. “That’s pretty simple, so to make the rest of the taxpayers foot the bill for this — This is not free money. You’re not punishing the universities. They already got the money. You’re punishing the taxpayer. That’s who’s going to pay for this. Every American is going to pay for this and that’s why it’s just ridiculous, bad politics frankly. Short term, great politics for Joe Biden to promise it. But that’s all it really was, was politics.”