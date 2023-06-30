White Men Are A ‘Danger To Society’ Because They Have ‘The Most Serial Killers,’ Reparations Committee Member Says

Nikcole Cunningham, a member of San Francisco’s African American reparations advisory committee, described white men as a “danger to society” and “serial killers” in an interview published Friday.

Cunningham, who is also pursuing a discrimination lawsuit against the city of San Francisco, her former employer, criticized white men for their lack of support for slavery reparations. She called for white people to “want to be the change” by reckoning with their ancestry and making amends, according to The Telegraph.

“They have the most, I watch these shows, the most serial killers. Straight white men are the ones who are shooting up schools, right?” Cunningham told the outlet. “So they are a danger to society. Not all of them.” (RELATED: ‘Your People Didn’t Come!’: Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Sunny Hostin For Saying Her Family Received No Reparations)

The reparations advisory committee, established in 2020, seeks to address perceived racism in San Francisco by giving $5 million to each eligible black resident of the city as compensation for the societal effects of slavery.

The committee proposed eligibility criteria such as being over 18, identifying as black for at least 10 years, and meeting at least two of eight specific criteria, such as tracing ancestry to slaves or imprisonment “by the failed War on Drugs,” a draft report states, according to the Telegram.

The Hoover Institution, a conservative think tank, estimated that the proposed reparations program would cost around $175 billion, or $600,000 for every non-black household in the city. The program’s cost is far greater than San Francisco’s annual budget of $14 billion, The Telegraph reported.

FBI crime statistics from 2011-20 analyzed by the Heritage Foundation show 39.4% of total violent offenders are black and 32.7% of violent crime victims are black, with black Americans making up 14.7% of the total U.S. population.