REPORT: Damian Lillard Officially Requests Trade, Wants Miami Heat

NBA superstar point guard Damian Lillard has reportedly officially requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, according to NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

After weeks of Damian Lillard rumors — and only one day of free agency — the star apparently has seen enough.

ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: Portland G Damian Lillard has requested a trade and the franchise is expected to work to accommodate him. pic.twitter.com/Qhrdj70sFX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

The teams expected to pursue a trade for Lillard include the Los Angeles Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat, according to Wojnarowski. The Trail Blazers will reportedly value deals which bring back draft capital and young players pointing towards a future-oriented mindset for the franchise, the report continued.

Lillard, however, has reportedly requested to be traded to the reigning NBA Eastern Conference champions, the Miami Heat, according to NBA insider Sham Charania (RELATED: REPORT: Fred VanVleet Signs With Houston Rockets In Mammoth 3-Year, $130 Million Deal).

The Portland Trail Blazers have been informed that Damian Lillard wants a trade specifically to the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/CE2lJVcuod — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

The Heat made moves in free agency Friday to free-up cap space, including moving guard Victor Oladipo to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a $9.45 million trade exception, as well as a sign-and-trade of sharpshooter Max Strus to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a second round draft pick, according to Wojnarowski.

The Trail Blazers were seemingly unable to convince Lillard to stay with their move to sign big-man Jerami Grant to a five-year, $160 million contract, according to ESPN.

Assuming the Heat can keep their core together, Lillard would become a third superstar next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, adding shooting and playmaking. The Trail Blazers could receive draft capital, young prospects Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez, along with a third addition of Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson for salary matching.

This announcement certainly signals a big change for the Miami Heat and an injection of hope for all Heat fans.