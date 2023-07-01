Fifth-Tallest Roller Coaster In The World Shut Down After Visitor Reports Massive Crack

The fifth-tallest rollercoaster in the world was shut down after a visitor reported a massive crack.

The Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds was temporarily closed after a crack at the top of a steel support pillar was pointed out by a person at the North Carolina theme park Friday, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Massive crack on Fury 325 at #Carowinds. I emailed the park and they told me, “The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed.” Credit Jeremy Wagner pic.twitter.com/YrP0zhm3kJ — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) July 1, 2023

“The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection, and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed,” Courtney Weber, a spokesperson for the amusement park, said. “Safety is our top priority, and we appreciate patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process.” (RELATED: Swedish Roller Coaster Derails, Killing One, Injuring Others)

The Fury 325 is considered the most popular attraction at Carowinds. The popular rollercoaster reaches speeds as high as 95 mph during its 81-degree plunge. It features a 1.2-mile track reaching a height of 325 feet.

The Fury 325, operational since its 2015 debut, is the tallest rollercoaster using a traditional chain lift hill. It is the fifth-tallest rollercoaster in the world.

A former paramedic discovered the support beam crack. Officials were alerted of the potential hazard, preventing a dangerous accident, according to WBTV.

The man who discovered the crack tells us he’s a former paramedic. He called officials after he saw it while waiting in the parking lot to pick up his kids. Random as anything that the crack was spotted at all, by a trained eye. Call it, he says, “lucky” timing. @WBTV_News at 11p https://t.co/yxeEo5coPy — Molly Grantham (@MollyGrantham) July 1, 2023

Video of the cracked rollercoaster was posted on the Carowinds Fans Only Facebook page.

The Fury 325 and other rides are inspected daily to ensure they are safe per Carowinds’ safety protocols.

Carowinds was ranked among Time’s top ten best amusement parks in the country in 2018. The amusement park is split by the border of North Carolina and South Carolina.