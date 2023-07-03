‘One Was Actively Giving Birth’: Dog Carrier Stuffed With 24 Cats Found Abandoned In Cleveland Park

A dog carrier filled with 24 cats, one of which was giving birth, was found abandoned in a Cleveland park on Saturday.

The combination of cats and kittens were trapped inside the carrier on Saturday at the Cleveland Metroparks, according to WOIO Cleveland 19 News.

“This was just so shocking and appalling,” Forever Friends Foundation wrote in a Facebook post. “There were so many that were stacked on top of one another and one was actively giving birth.”

With the hot weather, it was feared that the cats would die of dehydration, according to Fox 8 News. Forever Friends Foundation worker Debra Bartowick said that someone had likely attempted to rescue

The available were rescued by a volunteer with the Forever Friends Foundation and taken to Able Animal Hospital in Parma, where they. The felines were given fluids and medication at the hospital. (RELATED: REPORT: Body Found In Home Containing More Than 60 Cats)

“Thank you Able Animal Hospital for seeing them at the drop of a hat. Thank you to the many clients of the hospital who came in with appointments and waited extra so some cats could get fluids and meds,” Forever Friends Foundation wrote.

The Ohio organization seeks donations to help care for the cats. Donations can be made on the Forever Friends Foundation website via PayPal, credit card, or debit card.

The Forever Friends Foundation is caring for 12 of the cats — 4 adults, 2 teenagers and 6 kittens. Lauren’s City Cats in the Flats took on two mother cats, including the one who was actively giving birth in the dog carrier. Just Cats Rescue is housing the remaining 9 felines, mostly pregnant females.

“It takes a village and together we were able to to get all immediate help and boy did we come together on this one,” Forever Friends Foundation wrote.