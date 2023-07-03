‘Merchant Of Death’ Runs For Political Office In Russia After Britney Griner Prisoner Swap

The Russian arms dealer traded in exchange for American basketball player Brittney Griner is running for office in his home country, according to multiple reports.

Viktor Bout is attempting to join the regional legislature under Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a party known for supporting ultra-nationalist and populist policies. The LDP is considered more conservative than Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia Party, according to Fox News.

The party currently holds 23 seats in the legislature and is Russia’s 4th largest party, according to the Russian Duma. (RELATED: Totally Unscientific Poll Reader Reveals Who Biden Actually Should Have Traded For Britney Griner)

The top hostage negotiator for the United States described a conversation he had with Paul Whelan, who the U.S. says is wrongfully detained in Russia, as “one of the toughest phone calls” he has ever had. https://t.co/g7WsmJHk2r — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 29, 2023

Bout was released from prison in December 2022, only serving 10 years of a 25 year sentence. The arms dealer, once known as the “Merchant of Death,” was turned over to Russian authorities in exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Griner was detained by Russian authorities for 10 months after airport security discovered vape cannisters and cannabis oil in her baggage. The basketball star was sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison after being found guilty for smuggling illegal drugs into the country.

The Biden Administration engaged in a lengthy back-and-forth with the Russian government to secure Griner’s freedom along with former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained over allegations of being a spy. The Russian government agreed to release Griner in exchange for Bout, but refused to hand over Whelan as part of the deal.

Following Griner’s release, Paul Whelan expressed disappointment the Biden Administration had not done more to secure his freedom.

“I am greatly disappointed that more has not been done to secure my release, especially as the four-year anniversary of my arrest is coming up,” Whelan told CNN in December 2022.

“I was arrested for a crime that never occurred,” Whelan added. “I don’t understand why I’m still sitting here.”