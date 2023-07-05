Bill De Blasio Reveals His Wife Will Sleep With Other Men While They Still Live Together

Former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray announced via the New York Times on Wednesday that they are planning to date other people while still living together and being married.

The decision to separate apparently came about while de Blasio and McCray spent another boring binge-watching Saturday night together roughly two months prior to the NYT’s article. They were married in 1994, and all it took was one bad conversation to end their almost 30-year marriage. If that doesn’t sound sad enough, they’re planning to date other people … all while still living together.

The pair share a Park Slope townhouse together, where they raised their two children (who are now in their 20s), and will continue to do so while they explore new relationships. Is it just me, or have we seen this movie before? And how does it typically end? Badly.

Bill de Blasio, the former New York City mayor, and Chirlane McCray are separating. They are not planning to divorce, they said, but will date other people and continue to share the Park Slope townhouse. https://t.co/PWXZAJ6sMp — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 5, 2023

While I think it is inappropriate to judge the honest demise of another’s relationship, it definitely doesn’t sound like these two did the work to try and recover their marriage. Apparently de Blasio was too busy for therapy, and being in politics put a huge strain on their love. Oh, and apparently being in a committed relationship, which takes huge amounts of work, was like being put in a box — which becomes a “coffin” according to McCray.

Overall, the NYT piece reads like an open diary entry that no one should have to delve into. It is heartbreaking, frustrating, and something like a pukey-woke indie movie that grosses $2 at the box office.

Both appear to be happier now that they can sleep with other people while living together. Let’s see how long that lasts. I’ll be praying for them! (RELATED: Anthony Weiner Basically Thanks His Sex Scandal For His Fame In Icky Interview)

(Also, odds on how long it takes for one or both of them to get a book deal off this?)