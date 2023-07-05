Catholic University Provides ‘Gender Affirming Voice Therapy’ Sessions For Minors

Marquette University offers “Gender Affirming Voice Therapy” sessions for minors, according to the university’s Speech and Hearing Clinic website.

The private Catholic, Jesuit university in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, offers voice therapy sessions to minors and adults who are transgender, gender fluid, gender diverse, gender non-binary or gender nonconforming, according to a flyer for the service. The therapy focuses on intonation, pitch, resonance, pragmatic language and articulation to help individuals speak with a voice that aligns more with their gender identity.

“Gender affirming voice therapy for adolescents and adults having a goal of addressing perceived feminine/masculine and gender non-conforming voices with treatment targeting pitch, resonance, intonation and social communication skills,” the Speech and Hearing Clinic website reads.

The sessions are offered to Marquette University students for free, according to the flyer. The fee is $300 for 12 sessions that are 50 minutes long.

Pragmatic language refers to “the social rules of communication” that include “how to adjust your voice for different situations, how to express different emotions, and how to express yourself across different languages and cultural situations,” according to the flyer. The therapy service also focuses on “non-verbal communication” such as “body language and facial expressions” and “non-speech vocalization” including “laughing and coughing.” (RELATED: University Clinic Teaches Transgender People How To Speak With Voices To Fit Their Gender Choice)

Other universities across the country offer similar services. The University of Wisconsin-Madison funded a vocal training for transgender and non-binary people held in February. The Colorado State University Health Network hosted feminization and masculinization vocal trainings for students in January and February, respectively.

Marquette University media relations, the clinic and the Speech Pathology and Audiology department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

