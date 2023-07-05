Dem AG Openly Promises To Disregard Supreme Court Ruling Protecting Free Speech

Democratic Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes promised Friday to ignore a major Supreme Court ruling that prevents the government from compelling speech.

After the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Friday that Colorado cannot require a Christian web designer to create wedding websites for same-sex couples that feature messages violating her religious beliefs, Mayes vowed not to enforce what she called the “woefully misguided” majority’s decision. The case, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, challenged the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA), a law that prohibits public accommodations from restricting services based on sexual orientation.

Mayes promised to continue enforcing Arizona’s public accommodation law “to its fullest extent.” (RELATED: Supreme Court Sides With Christian Web Designer In Compelled Speech Case)

Gorsuch destroyed Sotomayor’s dissent https://t.co/7fFjSlt4th — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 30, 2023

“While my office is still reviewing the decision to determine its effects, I agree with Justice Sotomayor – the idea that the Constitution gives businesses the right to discriminate is ‘profoundly wrong,'” Mayes said in a statement Friday.

“Despite today’s ruling, Arizona law prohibits discrimination in places of public accommodation, including discrimination because of sexual orientation and gender identity,” Mayes continued. “If any Arizonan believes that they have been the victim of discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), national origin, or ancestry in a place of public accommodation, they should file a complaint with my office.”

Mayes also signaled last week during an interview with Capitol Media Services that she would not prosecute doctors who perform abortions. On the heels of the anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June, Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced all authority for prosecuting abortion-related crimes would be stripped from county attorneys and given to the attorney general’s office.

