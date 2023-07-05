Despite Dems’ Complaining, Most Americans Back Recent Supreme Court Decisions

Though Democrats are using the Supreme Court’s recent rulings to attack its legitimacy and call for reforms, most Americans share the Court’s view, polling reveals.

On three decisions made last week where the justices split 6-3 along ideological lines—ruling against affirmative action, striking down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan and affirming the free speech rights of a Christian web designer—Americans are evenly split or mostly agree with the outcome, according to The Washington Post. Meanwhile, Biden reacted to the affirmative action decision by saying “this is not a normal court,” and Democratic lawmakers spent the days following the term’s end amplifying calls for court packing, term limits and other reforms.

Multiple polls show Americans generally oppose the use of race-based criteria during the college admissions process, including 63% in a Washington Post-Schar School poll from October 2022, and 70% in a CBS News-YouGov poll from last month. (RELATED: Dems Once Again Call For Packing The Supreme Court After A Few Decisions Don’t Go Their Way)

While two-thirds of those surveyed in an AP-NORC poll from May said the Supreme Court should uphold affirmative action, an ABC News-Ipsos poll from after the ruling found 52% support “restricting the use of race as a factor in college admissions.”

Former Obama Aide Pushes For ‘Structural Reform’ (aka Court Packing) of SCOTUS:

“We have a Supreme Court that has functionally gone rogue when it comes to our Constitutional protections.” pic.twitter.com/Ipbo2ZQ0py — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 5, 2023



Likewise, 60% of Americans surveyed in a June Pew Research Center poll agreed business owners “shouldn’t have to provide services if it may conflict with their LGBT beliefs.”

Even on student loan forgiveness, recent polls reveal Americans are split almost evenly on the issue. In an April Reuters/Ipsos poll, 47% were in favor of the plan while 41% were not. An NBC News poll from September 2022 revealed a narrow 44% disagreed with the plan, while 43% agreed it was a good idea.

A Fox poll from February revealed six- in- ten Americans wanted at least $20,000 in debt forgiven, though 49% believed using an executive action to cancel $400 billion in debt was beyond the president’s authority.

