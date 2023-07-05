Jill Biden Claims Husband Is ‘The Education President’, But Nation’s Test Scores Are At Historic Low

First Lady Jill Biden claimed President Joe Biden is “the education president” in her address to the largest teachers union in the United States July 4, but the nation’s test scores are reportedly at a historic low.

“I knew that Joe would always be the education president, because he knows that our nation’s — you know, the success of our nation starts with you, the educators who shape our students’ lives,” the first lady said, according to the speech posted by the White House.

After Jill Biden spoke and introduced President Biden, he said “educators have champions in the White House.”

“You know, I’ve often say — and you’re tired of hearing me saying it, probably, but — children are the kite strings — they’re not somebody else’s chi- — they’re all our children,” he said, according to the speech.

However, 13-year-olds have shown drops in mathematics and reading test scores, according to the Nation’s Report Card. (RELATED: Middle School Math Scores See Biggest Drop In 50 Years)

First Lady Jill Biden speaking at a July 4th event with the National Education Association, America’s largest teachers union: “I knew that Joe would always be THE education President.” pic.twitter.com/t1pjiskdso — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) July 5, 2023

The average scores declined 4 points in reading and 9 points in mathematics compared to the 2019–20 school year, the report noted. The average scores declined 7 points in reading and 14 points in mathematics compared to a decade ago.

The scores also represent the “largest drops ever recorded in math,” according to a tweet by the Nation’s Report Card.

🔎 New from The Nation’s Report Card: Math and reading scores for the nation’s 13-year-olds continued to decline in 2022-23, showing the largest drops ever recorded in math. Read on for what you need to know. https://t.co/VisrIy31Pr 1/8 #NAEP #Education #EdChat @USEdGov pic.twitter.com/ifce5x6Ne1 — NAEP, The Nation’s Report Card (@NAEP_NCES) June 21, 2023

Several Republicans also criticized Jill Biden’s statement.

“THE education president wouldn’t trap kids in failing schools,” South Carolina senator and Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott wrote in a tweet replying to the video.

“We need a president who knows giving parents a choice means giving students a chance.”

“We must have school choice in this nation because every child in every zip code deserves a quality education,” Scott wrote.

THE education president wouldn’t trap kids in failing schools. We need a president who knows giving parents a choice means giving students a chance. We must have school choice in this nation because every child in every zip code deserves a quality education. https://t.co/YoCCeozfY1 — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) July 5, 2023

Former Georgia Democratic state lawmaker Vernon Jones, who is now a Republican, stated in his tweet how the president “won’t let black families send their kids to a school of their choice!”

Joe Biden won’t let black families send their kids to a school of their choice! Joe is bought and paid for by the teachers unions! https://t.co/sgf2g0axfw — Vernon Jones (@VernonForGA) July 5, 2023

“The latest data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress is further evidence of what the Biden-Harris administration recognized from Day One: that the pandemic would have a devastating impact on students’ learning across the country and that it would take years of effort and investment to reverse the damage as well as address the 11-year decline that preceded it,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

“While this latest data reminds us how far we still need to go, I’m encouraged that the historic investments and resources provided by the American Rescue Plan and the Department of Education are beginning to show positive results,” he added.