July Fourth Marred By Violence Across The Nation

July Fourth was met with violence in several major cities, including Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Indianapolis, according to local news reports.

Violence occurred throughout the nation this past weekend, with several people being shot and killed. In Washington, D.C., nine people were injured, including a 9-year-old early Wednesday morning, according to CNN. Additionally, 28 were injured and two were killed in a mass shooting in Baltimore, and five were killed in Philadelphia, according to ABC Action News.

In Indianapolis, four people were injured and one teen was killed, according to CNN. There were several weapons found at the scene in Indianapolis. Additionally, three more were murdered in Fort Worth, Texas.

US President Joe Biden repeated his calls to tighten gun laws during a speech to educators after mass shootings in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Fort Worth claimed the lives of at least 10 people ahead of the Fourth of July holiday https://t.co/EhkRp7KgGL pic.twitter.com/Hsq3GsWcf2 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 5, 2023

In Philadelphia, Kimbrady Carriker allegedly fired at least 50 shots and killed five people that were out socializing on Monday night, CBS News Philadelphia reported. Among the victims was a 15-year-old boy, and there does not appear to be a relationship between Carriker and the victims.

Officers arrived on the scene quickly, potentially saving more lives. “Had it not been for their bravery, had it not been for their courage, we may have seen more lives lost out there,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Officers are still searching for the individual that shot 28 people and killed two in Baltimore on Sunday. It is believed that two people were involved in the mass shooting of several teens during a block party called “Brooklyn Day,” CNN reported.

“We will not rest until we find those who cowardly decided to shoot up this block party and carry out acts of violence which we know will be illegal guns,” said Democratic Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. Officers are combing through “every single lead, every minute, every second of footage, everything that we have to find out who decided to disrupt this peaceful event in this way,” he said.

And in Washington, D.C., a dark colored SUV opened fire at residents that were celebrating the Fourth of July, CNN reported. “It appears that the shooting was targeted towards those residents and victims that were struck,” said Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons.

The Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia police departments did not immediately respond to Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

