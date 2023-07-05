Left-Wing DA Blames ‘Militias’ For Court Rulings Protecting Americans’ Gun Rights

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner claimed Wednesday that “militias” were responsible for what he considered an expansive view of the Second Amendment.

“The city of Philadelphia has many times tried to institute its own gun laws, and you’ve been blocked by the state courts because of what are known as preemption laws, which block the city from instituting their own laws, laws that you refer to, for example, in New Jersey or Delaware, that you view would be more effective,” “CNN This Morning” co-host Poppy Harlow said to Krasner. “As I understand it right now, the most recent case on that is on appeal. It’ll be heard by the state Supreme Court. Do you expect to prevail there, and if so, what would that change?”

“It is time for this legislature and frankly, legislators across the country to swear off their addiction to NRA money, and to swear off their addiction to this gun fetish that is really only shared by a moderate quantity of the U.S. population. Most Americans want reasonable gun regulation, just like they want reasonable car regulation, and they accept reasonable car regulation,” Krasner told Harlow and co-host Phil Mattingly. “It’s time for people who are running for office to swear off NRA money, to swear off gun lobby money, to swear off this absurd interpretation of the Second Amendment that has been put out there by militias, much of it untrue, and frankly, it’s time for the Supreme Court to cut it out.” (RELATED: ‘Dissolve The Supreme Court’: Liberals Go Ballistic Over SCOTUS Upholding Gun Rights)

WATCH:



The Supreme Court invalidated New York’s “good cause” requirement for pistol permits in June 2022, prompting an outcry from Democrats, with many liberals calling for the court to be expanded in response to the 6-3 ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, who authored the court’s opinion, cited historical gun laws and the debate around the ratification of the Fourteenth Amendment as reasons New York’s law was unconstitutional.

Krasner’s appearance followed a shooting in Philadelphia in which five people were killed, with two children among the wounded. A suspect, Kimbrady Carricker, was charged with five counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, among other charges, CNN reported.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the suspect wore a bulletproof vest and had a rifle and multiple magazines when talking to reporters Tuesday evening.

“This should not be a country of guns, it should be a country of people, living people,” Krasner said, vowing to “keep fighting” the Pennsylvania legislature over laws he called “crap” earlier in the CNN appearance.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.