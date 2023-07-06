Blinken Refuses To Call Out China By Name In Statement Condemning Chinese Rights Abuses

Secretary of State Antony Blinken refused to call out China by name in a Thursday statement condemning its human rights abuses.

Blinken gave tribute to the Dalai Lama, who was intended to assume complete political power in Tibet before the Chinese military occupied the land. Chinese annexation of Tibet forced the Dalai Lama into exile in India.

“I extend my warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 88th birthday, an auspicious day for the Tibetan community,” Blinken’s statement reads. “His Holiness’s kindness and humility serve as an inspiration to many around the world, and I have deep admiration for his ongoing commitment to peace and nonviolence. Today, may we reflect on his messages of compassion and tolerance as we reaffirm our commitment to upholding the human rights of all people, including those of the Tibetan community.”

“The United States is unwavering in our commitment to support the linguistic, cultural, and religious identity of Tibetans, including the ability to freely choose and venerate their religious leaders without interference,” Blinken concluded.

Antony Blinken somehow manages to issue an entire statement about the Dalai Lama’s birthday and Tibeten rights without once mentioning China, which is of course the country suffocating those rights pic.twitter.com/E1I7ALJl95 — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) July 6, 2023

The statement acknowledged the Dalai Lama’s non-violent fight against Chinese abuses in Tibet. It did not name China, even though Beijing has been declared responsible for the human rights abuses, such as separating Tibetan children from their families, according to the Nobel Prize website. His Holiness appealed to the United Nations regarding Tibet, resulting in three resolutions by the General Assembly in 1959, 1961 and 1965. (RELATED: Antony Blinken Scurries Away After Reporter Shouts Out Question On China Trip)

He drafted a constitution to ensure Tibet is governed under a democratic form of government, and developed a Five-Point Peace Plan to peacefully resolve tensions in Tibet, according to Nobel Prize.

Blinken recently met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in an attempt to ease tensions between the U.S. and China. The Secretary of State said the meeting was “candid and constructive,” but said China rejected a request to reestablish military-to-military communications with the U.S.

The Secretary of State drew some backlash after stating during the trip that the U.S. does not support Taiwanese independence, which is consistent with the One China policy.

Blinken delayed his trip to China after the discovery of a Chinese spy balloon flying over a handful of U.S. Air Force bases in late January and early February to collect military information. President Joe Biden’s administration delayed its response to the balloon allegedly to gain intelligence on China’s surveillance capabilities.

An F-22 fighter jet from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia shot down the balloon Feb 4.

Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen arrived in Beijing Thursday to address economic and political tensions with China with hopes that the two countries can settle an economic compromise and open better lines of communication. She traveled for the four-day trip just days after China imposed new restrictions on exports to the U.S.

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry is expected to visit China likely around the week of July 16 to discuss global warming, climate cooperation and views on the upcoming COP28 summit.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised tensions between the U.S. and China after visiting Taiwan on-the-ground in August 2022 despite threats from China. The Chinese government warned it would “not sit idly” while Pelosi visited the country. The White House said at the time that the military did not deem her visit a good idea.