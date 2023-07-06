Recovered Meteorite Could Be Alien Technology, Harvard Astrophysicist Avi Loeb Claims

Harvard University astrophysicist Avi Loeb told NewsNation on Wednesday that he and a team recently recovered pieces of a crashed meteor (meteorite) in order to ascertain whether it is actually alien technology.

Speaking on NewsNation’s “CUOMO,” Loeb told host Chris Cuomo that he and a team went on a recovery excursion for the remains of the meteor in the Pacific Ocean. Almost a decade ago, the space rock crashed into the ocean after traveling toward Earth at a rate faster than 95% of all neighboring stars, the outlet noted.

Loeb believes that the remains could be part of “technological gadget,” as the rock hosts some fairly nonstandard qualities. Along with it’s speed, the material is a steel-titanium alloy that is apparently stronger than the iron found in most regular meteors.

Harvard Scientist Believes Meteor Crash Could Have Been A UFO | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/BuXRKVcqeC — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) November 21, 2022

After dredging the ocean off Papua New Guinea with a magnet sled for a week, picking up mostly volcanic ash, the team finally recovered the small, spherical fragments. “We found them concentrated along the path of the meteor, and moreover, the composition may be completely different from solar system objects,” Loeb explained. “We are planning to use electron microscopes to also image them and examine what kind of isotopes they contain, like radioactive isotopes.” (RELATED: UFO Videos Would ‘Harm National Security’ If Released, Navy Claims)

Loeb compared the discovery to either something very different, which is 99% from outside of our solar system, or a potential alien gadget. “Just think of (NASA’s) Voyager (spacecraft) in a billion years colliding with an exoplanet and burning up in the atmosphere of that planet — it would appear as a meteor,” he noted.

The interview was pretty incredible, as it is believed to be the first time that a human has everheld an interstellar object.

