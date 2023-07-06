CBS News Guest Repeatedly Calls Women ‘Menstruators’ When Discussing Periods

The CEO of the non-profit August, an organization dedicated to ending stigma around women’s periods, touted her company’s “gender-inclusive” status, and referred to women as “menstruators” during a CBS appearance.

Nadya Okamoto made the comments during a Thursday morning appearance on CBS News. Okamoto said she wanted to end the stigma around menstruation because “periods make human life possible.”

“History and society has built up this stigma that makes menstruators feel so ashamed, it makes us feel like there’s something wrong with our bodies, we’re told that period blood is contaminable, disgusting, dirty. And I think that it always breaks my heart to hear so many stories every day of young menstruators who get their period and have never heard about it.” (RELATED: Transgender Person Identifying As A Man Stars In A Menstrual Cycle Commercial)

Okamoto also referred to her company as a “period-positive, gender-inclusive brand.”

“On the back it says, ‘we’re here for everyone,'” Okamoto pointed out, showing a box of August’s menstrual products. “In this age of transphobia, it really means a lot for us to be a gender-inclusive brand.”

“Everything about the product we try to be super thoughtful about, from how we design it to be as comfortable, as absorbent, as possible, but also as sustainable as possible.”