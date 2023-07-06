Dad Apparently Throws Chicken Feed At School Board, Says They’re Too Afraid Of Removing Sexually Explicit Books

A father apparently threw chicken feed at a school board in South Carolina, claiming they were too ‘chicken’ to remove sexually explicit books from schools.

“There’s a big difference between a book ban and eliminating access to this material,” Cook said in the Beaufort County School District’s (BCSD) meeting, according to ABC 6.

Cook argued in the meeting about how the “sexually explicit” books had not been properly reviewed. (RELATED: Banned Book List Contains Books That Aren’t Actually Banned)

Dad throws chicken feed at South Carolina school board to protest sexually explicit books. ‘I give you this gift as a way to demonstrate mine and many others’ opinion of your lack of action. Chicken. Too afraid.’ pic.twitter.com/m17IPxMYXQ — Crisis in the Classroom (@CITClassroom) July 6, 2023

Nearly 100 books in the school district’s libraries have been challenged, according to the school district’s website. Some of these challenged books include “All Boys Aren’t Blue” and “Flamer,” which have been challenged and removed nationwide, according to PEN America.

“According to my mother-in-law in Chile who lived under President Allende and does not support your behavior, it was explained to me there was no food and there were hard times in Chile,” David Cook mentioned. “The people of Chile were upset with the military leaders that didn’t take action. They started throwing chicken feed at the doors of the Department of Defense, signaling the military leaders were too chicken and too afraid to take action.”

Cook then appears to have thrown a bag of chicken feed in front of the school board members.

“There’s your chicken feed,” Cook said. “I give you this gift as a way to demonstrate mine and many others’ opinion of your lack of action. Chicken. Too afraid. Matter of fact, your behavior gives chicken a bad name.”

One school board member apparently kicked the bag of chicken feed away after Cook’s remarks.