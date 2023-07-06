With All Its Powers And Technology, The Federal Government Is Unlikely To Figure Out Who Brought Cocaine To Biden’s White House

The culprit responsible for bringing cocaine into the White House will be “difficult” to find, an official familiar with the investigation reportedly said Wednesday, despite the high security of the grounds.

“It’s gonna be very difficult for us to do that because of where it was,” the anonymous official reportedly told Politico while speaking about the chances of finding the person responsible.

“Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught” on tape, the official added, according to the outlet. “It’s a bit of a thoroughfare. People walk by there all the time.”

Conflicting reports have placed the discovery of the cocaine in various locations around the White House. The initial dispatch call on Sunday night stated the bag was found in the library, according to the New York Post. Officials then reportedly told the outlet it was found in a “holding area in the West Wing.” CNN reported the powder was discovered in an area where guests are told to leave their cellphones before gaining access to the West Wing, and Politico reported the substance was found in a “cubby area for storing electronics within the West Exec basement entryway into the West Wing.”

The Secret Service deploys several sophisticated security measures to monitor who has access to the White House.

Those who attend White House tours are required to present identification before gaining access to the grounds and have to sign up a minimum of 21 days in advance to undergo background checks. “Bags of any kind,” including clutches and fanny packs, are prohibited during visits, White House guidance reads.

The White House grounds are also secured with an iron gate and armed guards are posted at every entrance.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attempted to distance the cocaine discovery from the Biden family, stressing that West Wing tours were held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and that the Biden family was at Camp David for the weekend. She also repeatedly noted the area where the illicit substance was found is “highly traveled.” (RELATED: Biden Keeps Hunter Closer Than Ever Despite Reported Worries From Aides)

The Secret Service is currently conducting an investigation with fingerprinting and DNA testing to determine the source, CNN reported, citing a federal law enforcement agent.

“We have confidence that the Secret Service will get to the bottom of this,” Jean-Pierre said.