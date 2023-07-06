National Weather Service Issues Warning Ahead Of A Hot Week

The National Weather Service issued a series of heat advisories across the length of America on Wednesday.

NWS made the announcement on its Twitter page. The agency reported that Thursday would see heat advisories and excessive heat warnings in effect for a multitude of places across the U.S. Parts of the south, from the California deserts through to Louisiana and Mississippi, will be under dangerous and persistent heat warnings throughout the rest of the week, weekend, and into the following week.

In Texas, data out of Austin and San Antonio revealed a spike in hospital visits due to weather-related sicknesses throughout June’s heatwave. As the temperatures are set to return to far above average, Americans are being warned to take all of the necessary precautions to remain cool and safe.

On #Thursday, heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect for several spots across the U.S. Into the weekend and next week, the dangerous #heat will persist across the Southern U.S. from the desert of southern California to Louisiana and parts of Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/NQurzBTXvK — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 5, 2023

Red flag warnings were also issued for part of northern Arizona. Guests and visitors have been told to obey all fire restrictions. The NWS’s Climate Prediction Center reported that forecast confidence is increasing for a lengthy heat wave across the southwest and Texas, which could last until at least July 17. (RELATED: Consistent Solar Flares Headed For Earth. Here’s What Everyone On Twitter Is Getting Wrong About Them)

Further north, the hot weather will potentially shift on Friday to a series of showers and thunderstorms, NWS noted. On a better note, tropical developments are apparently unlikely throughout the Atlantic in July, meaning we could avoid hurricane and tropical storms. However, two systems are threatening to develop in the Pacific, so we’ll keep an eye on that for you and report when we know more.