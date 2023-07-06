JUDAH FRIEDMAN: Joe Biden Is An Enabler

The shocking news an unknown amount of cocaine was found in the West Wing of the White House has Washington buzzing. The assumption is, of course, that it belonged to Hunter Biden. There’s no evidence to sustain that charge but, given his very public history of drug addiction, it’s the obvious surmise.

Whether it belongs to Hunter or not, it brings his checkered past into focus once again. What people have yet to do, however, at least publicly, is connect his problems to his parents. You see, Joe and Jill Biden are enablers.

An “enabler,” as we stay in the world of the twelve-steppers, is “a person who enables negative or self-destructive behavior in another.” (RELATED: JUDAH FRIEDMAN: Trump Was The Best Foreign Policy President Of Our Lifetime, And He Would Be Again)

According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics as of 2020, over 37 million people age twelve and older actively used illicit substances. Over the past 30 days, 13.5% of Americans twelve and older have used drugs. Nearly all Americans have been touched by addiction themselves, through their family, or through other significant relationships.

How we treat these people varies from helpful to tough love, while our emotions run from powerlessness to an attempt to control everything.

Hunter Biden is a drug addict. He has been for many years, as he has admitted. We do not know what he has done in terms of treatment – and we presume it would be trotted out if the list is lengthy. It is not a stretch to deduce from the silence that he hasn’t done much to treat his addiction.

This is not “judgment” or a “public shaming.” It’s the truth. Zero self-awareness, zero guilt, and, of course, zero repercussions, the last not due to any grand design of his own. We have evidentiary proof as to how he mistreats women and at least one child, whom he only acknowledges because of a court order.

There is no doubt Joe Biden has suffered great loss and experienced severe grief in his life. Yet even the facts surrounding those events are constantly manipulated. The two most glaring examples are his first wife and youngest child were killed by a drunk truck driver. A driver of a truck? Yes. Was he drunk? No. The second being Beau died In Iraq. It is understandable how the apple of their eye can do no wrong, but Beau Biden is dead. Hunter is Joe and Jill’s “blind spot.” He craves their attention so much he gets it by misbehaving outrageously.

This makes him dangerous, not just to his parents and society, but to the world.

Every loved one wants to believe the addict in their life. No matter how much the story does not add up, to the enabler it makes perfect sense. It has to make perfect sense

Is Joe Biden the head of a family of grifters? Almost certainly. Has he, for the better part of 50 years, been coasting on the American citizens’ tab and some bizarrely perceived sense of charm? Of course. Does “The Big Guy” love his son? Sadly, with his enabling, probably to death.

All that Mr. Biden probably heard was Hunter saying: “This child isn’t mine,” so she wasn’t. All that Mr. Biden, probably, heard was his prodigy doing business. Being in a massive state of denial, as most enablers are, he said: The boy is doing great. He even sounds like me. Sure son, whatever you need or want is yours. Anything I can do to help, and I love that he calls me “The Big Guy.”

All speculation of course. This, in no way, takes Mr. Biden off the hook, or in any way exonerates him. In fact, his actions and behaviors are so damaging, not just to his son, but to our country.

It is also a matter of speculation that Joe Biden has any form of self-awareness. He has never shown any signs of it. The media has done his bidding, building and narrating his story until he got into the White House. The one narrative they can’t disregard, even though they tried to dismiss it as disinformation, is the blind spot. Sadly, to the detriment of all of them, ‘The Hunter Saga’ probably won’t have a happy ending. Those are just the statistics on addiction. (RELATED: JENNY BETH MARTIN: After The Hunter Biden Whistleblower, No New Agents For The IRS)

What’s also sad is the message the Bidens are sending out to the American people about addiction. Mr. Biden, I strongly suggest you check out a free Twelve Step program called Al-Anon, which has saved so many lives. Or read: “Codependent No More” by Melody Beattie. Heck, I’ll send a copy to the White House. Maybe we all should. That is of course contingent on whether you truly care, not just, about your son, but about all of us.

Maybe, to some, it’s a coincidence; as much of a coincidence, that the last six states were the six deciding states to count their ballots in 2020. In the same way, it’s odd that the places where America is knee-deep in turmoil are the same countries with whom Hunter had been doing business.

When you look at the state of the world and our responses objectively, does it seem plausible, does it seem right? The shelf life for a 53-year-old addict is not that long. You will blame the Right when the inevitable happens. You will blame everyone, like you are currently doing, and not take any responsibility. That’s what all enablers do. You are The Great Enabler.

Judah Friedman is co-host and producer of The World According to Ben Stein podcast, heard live every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 10 PM ET. On Rumble. A writer of conservative comments, he considers himself Ben Stein’s Boswell.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

