Target Refuses To Sell Book Critical Of Democrats, Author Says

Mark Levin, author and host of “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Fox News, claimed in a Wednesday tweet that Target told him it will not carry his new book because customers may be offended by the title.

Target reportedly informed Levin’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, that the retail giant will not carry his new book, “The Democrat Party Hates America,” which is set to be released on Sept. 19, because the title may offend customers, Levin said on Twitter. Target has been the center of several recent controversies that include selling LGBTQ merchandise for children during Pride Month and funding an anti-militarization group. (RELATED: Most Americans Want Corporations To Stop Pushing Pride Month, See LGBT Ideology As Harmful To Kids: Polls)

“Target has informed my publisher, Simon & Schuster, that it will not carry my new book when it is released on September 19,” Levin said on Twitter. “It claims that certain customers might be offended by the title. Imagine that! So, the corporatist leftwing censorship begins.”

In the book, Levin claims that he “proves that since its establishment, the Democrat Party has set out to rewrite history and destroy the foundation of freedom in America,” according to its Amazon description.

“More than a political party, it is the entity through which Marxism has installed its philosophy and its new revolution,” the description reads.

Target previously faced backlash from conservatives for selling pro-LGBT merchandise for children. Republican Texas Rep. Troy Nehls sent a letter to Target on June 6 calling for the retailer to remove all pro-LGBT merchandise marketed towards kids and also accused Target of pushing sex changes for minors.

Target’s stock price took a hit during the controversy, falling from $160 on May 15 to $137 on June 15. At its lowest, the company’s market cap dropped by $15 billion.

The retail giant funded a group in 2022 that pushes for the demilitarization of the U.S. military and advocates for shutting down Mt. Rushmore. The company’s nonprofit, the Target Foundation, funded NDN Collective, which called Mt. Rushmore a “symbol of white supremacy.”

Target did not immediately respond to a request to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

