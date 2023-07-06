University Rescinds Reprimand Of Professor Who Failed Student For Using ‘Biological Woman’ In Assignment

The University of Cincinnati (UC) reversed its punishment of professor Melanie Ripper after she failed student Olivia Krolczyk for using the term “biological women” in her assignment on transgender individuals women’s sports, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Krolczyk submitted a complaint with the university after Nipper gave her a zero, prompting Ashley Currier, head of the Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies at UC, to formally reprimand Nipper on June 14. After Nipper filed an appeal request and attended an on-campus meeting with administrators, the university decided the reprimand was “issued in error” due to Nipper’s argument that failing Krolczyk aligned with UC’s free speech policy, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. (RELATED: Professor Reprimanded By University After Giving Student ‘Zero’ For Using ‘Biological Women’ On Assignment)

UC’s free speech policy states professors’ judgment must be “reasonably related to a legitimate pedagogical purpose, such as classroom rules enacted by teachers.”

The reprimand will be removed from Nipper’s personnel file, but Nipper will be required to complete training about the university’s free speech policy and submit her syllabi for the coming school year to her department head, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The initial incident went viral after Krolczyk released a TikTok video discussing how she was given zero points for a section of her project for using the term “biological women” in her Gender in Popular Culture course.

“UC is affirming that professors will have no consequences for failing students with dissenting opinions… they will not uphold a student’s rights to free speech and will take no action to ensure that the educators hired are acting in a professional manner,” Krolcyzk said in a statement to the Cincinnati Enquirer about the reversal.

“University of Cincinnati’s decision to rescind this reprimand is an injustice to students everywhere. UC is just affirming that professors will suffer no consequences for failing students with dissenting opinions,” Krolczyk said via TikTok.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.