US Embassy Choir Sang ‘Soulful’ Rendition Of Chinese National Anthem At Fourth Of July Event In Beijing

The choir of the U.S. Embassy in Beijing performed the Chinese national anthem at its celebration on the Fourth of July, according to a video circulating on social media, with the ambassador calling it a “soulful rendition.”

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing held an event to celebrate the United States’ Independence Day on July 4th, inviting several foreign nations’ ambassadors and Chinese dignitaries along with Americans and U.S. diplomats who live and work in China. At the event, the embassy’s choir, DipNotes, performed China’s national anthem, “March of the Volunteers,” according to several videos of the event posted on Twitter and YouTube. (RELATED: Biden Doubles Down On Calling Chinese Leader A ‘Dictator’ After China Gets Angry)

Beijing, July 4: a group of Americans and local staff chanted the 🇨🇳 national anthem at 7pm to begin the 🇺🇸 Independence Day 2023 celebration event at the 🇺🇸 embassy in Beijing… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PEXrkuB7vv — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) July 6, 2023

R. Nicholas Burns, the U.S. Ambassador to China, looked at the performance from the dais and appeared to smile as the choir sang the anthem, per the videos. He was joined at the event by China’s Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, who is a high-ranking official in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), according to his remarks.

Sima Nan, a Chinese ultranationalist and political commentator known for his anti-American sentiments, was also in attendance at the event, according to CNN.

Burns’ called the choir’s rendition of the anthem “soulful,” according to his remarks. The choir also sang the U.S. national anthem.

The singing of China’s national anthem comes at a time when China has emerged as America’s chief geopolitical rival, with the Biden administration having accelerated efforts to counter the CCP. These efforts include high tariffs on goods, reshoring of supply chains away from Chinese manufacturers and rhetorical support for Taiwan’s independence.

The Department of State, U.S. Embassy in Beijing and Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C. did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

