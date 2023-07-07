US

Al Sharpton’s Half-Brother Sentenced For Drug Trafficking, Income Tax Evasion

MSNBC host Al Sharpton’s half-brother was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison for drug trafficking, income tax evasion and lying to obtain Social Security disability benefits.

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow confessed to taking $407,000 from two nonprofit organizations he founded, The Ordinary People’s Society and the Prodigal Child Project, according to WTVY, an Alabama-based CBS affiliate. Glasgow also admitted to collecting disability benefits and pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine. (RELATED: ‘A Dagger In Our Back’: Al Sharpton Says ‘Right-Wing Trump Court’ Should Be ‘Resisted’)

“As far as we’re concerned it was a fair sentence,” said Glasgow’s defense attorney Jim Parkman, WTVY reported. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker ordered $376,000 in retribution in addition to Glasgow’s prison sentence.

Glasgow is facing additional legal issues in Houston County, Alabama, for allegedly assaulting a police officer during a traffic stop. The officer was trying to pry illicit drugs from Glasgow’s mouth when he allegedly bit the officer’s finger, al.com reported.

He was previously charged in 2018 with aiding a friend in the murder of a woman who had stolen his friend’s car, WTVY reported. A grand jury refused to indict Glasgow for the charges because of insufficient evidence. The pastor served 14 years in a Florida prison for drug and robbery convictions.

Glasgow will report to prison no later than Aug. 17 to serve his sentence. He is best known as an advocate for felon voting rights for which he has received national attention.