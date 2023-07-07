REPORT: Trail Of Blood Leads Chicago Police To Grisly Discovery In Daycare Center Bathroom

Police in Chicago are investigating after janitorial staff noticed a trail of blood while cleaning a daycare center bathroom Thursday, leading them to discover two unresponsive newborns hidden in a garbage bag.

Shortly before 7 p.m. July 6, a cleaning crew called authorities to a daycare center in Streeterville after a trail of blood led them to a bathroom cabinet where two newborn girls were found in a trash bag, CBS News reported. Though the infants were rushed to a local hospital, medical personnel pronounced them dead upon arrival.

The daycare facility, used exclusively by Northwestern Medicine employees, announced that “an emergency medical situation involving a daycare employee” had occurred, according to CBS. The purported mother of the girls, identified only as a 29-year-old, works at the day care where she also attends a class, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing police. After allegedly failing to appear at the scheduled class Thursday, workers reportedly found the woman bloodied in a first-floor bathroom of the facility and had her transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she underwent surgery. (RELATED: Police Charge Mother And Grandfather With Murder For Allegedly Placing Newborn In Trash Bag, Leaving It In Ditch)

“No daycare children were involved or impacted by the situation. The Chicago Fire and Police Departments were called. We are working with CPD regarding this incident and unable to comment further at this time,” Northwestern spokesman Christopher King told CBS News.

A cause of death for the infants has not been revealed at this time, and no charges have yet been filed in the case.