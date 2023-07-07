Republican CNN Contributor Says Biden Should Be Easy To Beat Amid Sinking Poll Numbers

Former Republican Lt. Governor of Georgia Geoff Duncan said Friday on CNN that President Joe Biden should be easy for Republicans to beat in 2024 amid sinking poll numbers.

Duncan spoke about an op-ed in CNN detailing three things he thinks Republicans can move forward without including former President Donald Trump.

“If you want to see Donald Trump win, then you just keep repeating crazy. But if you want a Republican to beat Joe Biden which should be easy task with the current polling, then you’ve just got to focus on the things that I think most Americans care about. Like for example, we all agree that the 2020 election wasn’t rigged. It’s pretty easy. We ought to agree we shouldn’t nominate a convicted felon, and then we talk about Ukraine. You ought to with a full-throated answer say that we support Ukraine. Certainly we want fiscal responsibility around the spending.”

“If we don’t win the middle, we have no chance to beat Joe Biden,” Duncan continued, arguing his three priorities should appeal to middle-of-the aisle Americans. (RELATED: CNBC Host Calls Out Biden Advisor To Her Face As She Tries To Explain Why Biden Has Souring Poll Numbers)

Biden’s approval rating hit 41% in late June, nearly the lowest during his presidency, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. The poll had a +/-3 percentage point margin of error. Respondents cited the economy and high inflation rates as their top concern.