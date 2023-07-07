The Unhinged Liberals In Hollywood Are Mutilating Beloved Childhood Characters And Classic Heroes

Imagine Winnie the Pooh, the much-adored bear from the “Winnie the Pooh” franchise, masquerading as a deranged serial killer and Piglet, his ever-loyal sidekick, as his evil minion in a horrific slasher film. Sadly, as shown by the recent release of “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” this is what viewers can now expect from 21st-century Hollywood.