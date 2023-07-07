Montana Faces Lawsuit From Trans Activists After Banning Explicit Drag Events For Kids

A group of transgender activists are suing the state of Montana over a recent law that prohibits drag shows before children.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, seeks a temporary injunction on House Bill 359, calling it “impermissibly vague,” and unconstitutional,” according to Scripps News. (RELATED: Sotomayor’s Dissent In Compelled Speech Case Cites Dubious Claim About A Gay Man Being Murdered For His Sexuality)

The lawsuit also seeks damages for Adria Jawort, a transgender writer who had a talk on LGBTQ issues at a local library canceled in early June by city officials, PBS reported. A nonprofit invited Jawort back to give her presentation on June 20, an event which about 100 people attended, The Montana Standard reported.

Transgender writer Adria Jawort, Montana Book Co. sue over state law banning drag reading eventshttps://t.co/scrAk2LLMK pic.twitter.com/v8pq2XRVFC — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) July 7, 2023

One of the plaintiffs, Rachel Corcoran, said she dresses up as literary characters during presentations at a high school, and is afraid the ban would affect her ability to do so. Other plaintiffs include venues and businesses that have hosted all-ages drag events.

Montana became the first state to ban drag shows in public spaces before children in May.

“We can set foot on the ground here and start something across the country that many other states are going to follow,” the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Mitchel Braxton said.

A Tennessee bill restricting drag performances for children was temporarily blocked by a judge in March. The judge said that the law was “unconstitutionally vague” and encouraged “discriminatory enforcement.”