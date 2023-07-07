Left-Wing Activist’s Kids Book On Black History Yanked Over Plagiarism Accusations: REPORT

A left-wing author and activist who wrote a black history book for children reportedly plagiarized significant portions of the book from external sources, according to National Review.

Social justice activist and former teacher Rann Miller published “Resistance Stories from Black History for Kids,” a book that was created to show how African American history can be exemplified by peaceful forms of protests but also by “rebellion and resistance,” according to a description of the book. The book is now under investigation by its publisher after being discovered to have plagiarized from several sources including magazine articles, other books and academic journals, according to National Review.

In a section of the second chapter of the book titled “The Hidden African Civilizations,” Miller writes “modern historian Chancellor Williams refers to Kemet as ‘Ethiopia’s oldest daughter’ based on evidence proving the southern African origin of the early Kemetic people and their civilization.”

Miller appears to have pulled this section of his book from a 1976 article in Ebony magazine where professor and prominent black historian John Henrik Clarke writes “the Afro-American historian Chancellor Williams refers to Egypt as ‘Ethiopia’s oldest daughter’ and calls attention to evidence to prove the southern African origin of early Egyptian people and their civilization,” according to National Review. (RELATED: One-Quarter Of Medical Papers Likely ‘Made Up Or Plagiarized,’ New Study Finds)

While Miller did in some cases change phrases and words in the content he pulled from external sources, there were other more significant instances in which entire pages in his book were plagiarized, according to National Review. Miller reportedly pulled a page of his book from an article that appeared on BlackPast.org.

The publisher of Ulysses Press, Keith Riegert, reportedly told National Review that the book would be taken from the company’s website and that it is currently under investigation.

“Ulysses Press has a zero-tolerance policy for plagiarism. We are immediately removing this book, in all its forms, from the marketplace while we proceed with a review of the work,” Riegert told National Review. As of Friday afternoon, the Ulysses Press webpage displaying the book is no longer available. However, the book appears to still be available on other marketplaces including Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Miller and Ulysses Press did not immediately respond to a Daily Caller News Foundation request for comment.

