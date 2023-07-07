Even Liberal Critics Are Praising New ‘Conservative Thriller’ About Evil Child Sex Trafficking Rings

Angel Studio’s latest film “Sound of Freedom” was released on July 4, and it’s doing better than the mainstream Hollywood movies released on the same day.

“Sound of Freedom” follows the true story of former Department of Homeland Security special agent Tim Ballard, who goes on an all-out mission to rescue children from sex trafficking with his organization Operation Underground Railroad. The movie was spun publicly as a “conservative thriller” by many in the media (likely because of the production company’s work on “The Chosen” and other major Christian entertainment), but even the lefty liberal critics can’t seem to say a bad word about it.

Even if you’re not fully up-to-date on the prolific nature of child sex trafficking within America — *cough* Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell *cough* – “Sound of Freedom” is a “compelling movie that shines an authentic light on one of the crucial criminal horrors of our time, one that Hollywood has mostly shied away from,” Variety wrote.

Variety even went so far as to further push the fact that there are more people enslaved within sex trafficking now than there were when slavery was legal.

It turns out that Disney shelved “Sound of Freedom” in 2018 for unknown reasons, a decision that their leadership is likely kicking themselves for today. Presales of the film hit around $10 million and has since hit the $20 million mark, according to Deadline. It was almost immediately the No. 1 movie in America, beating out Disney’s latest “Indiana Jones” in epic fashion, Christian Post noted.

Rotten Tomatoes gifted “Sound of Freedom” an 88% Tomatometer score, which is higher than I would typically expect for a Christian film. It got a 100% audience score from more than 2,500 verified ratings, so I know what I’ll be watching to escape the heat this weekend.

You can watch the trailer here: