KJP Says Speculating White House Cocaine Belongs To Bidens Is ‘Irresponsible’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday speculating the cocaine discovered at the White House belongs to the Biden family is “irresponsible.”

“There has been some irresponsible reporting about the family and so I gotta call that out here,” Jean-Pierre said in response to a reporter asking if she could rule out the Biden family being responsible for the illicit substance.

“I have been very clear. I was clear two days ago when talking about this over and over again as I was being asked a question. As you know, and media outlets reported this, the Biden family was not here. They were not here. They were at Camp David. They were not here Friday. They were not here Saturday. They were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday. They came back on Tuesday. So to ask that question, it’s actually incredibly irresponsible and I’ll just leave it there,” she added.

The Secret Service discovered the cocaine on White House grounds Sunday evening and are currently conducting an investigation with DNA testing and fingerprint analysis in an attempt to find the suspect, CNN reported. The powder was found in a Ziploc bag “in a cubby used by visitors to store cellphones and other personal items in an area near the West Executive entryway on the ground floor of the West Wing,” according to CBS News.

Former President Donald Trump floated Wednesday President Joe Biden or his son Hunter could be responsible. (RELATED: With All Its Powers And Technology, The Federal Government Is Unlikely To Figure Out Who Brought Cocaine To Biden’s White House)

Deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates said Thursday he could not address a question on Trump’s allegation due to the Hatch Act, but he has noticed “some increasing frustration coming from that corner in general” due to the success of Biden’s policies.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said Bates’ answer was “stupid.”

“Maybe Andrew Bates is outing himself as a suspect if he’s going to say stupid things like that,” Cheung told the Daily Caller.