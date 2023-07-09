US Drones Take Out ISIS Leader In Syria After Harassment By Russian Jets

The Department of Defense (DOD) announced an Islamic State group leader was killed in a U.S. drone strike shortly after Russian military jets harassed the same MQ-9 Reaper drones over the western part of the country.

An anonymous U.S. defense official reported a Russian aircraft harassed the MQ-9 Reapers during their earlier surveillance operation for approximately two hours. Following the incident, the drones targeted and eliminated Usamah al-Muhajir, reportedly riding a motorcycle in the Aleppo region.

🚨 US neutralizes ISIS leader Usamah al-Muhajir in Syria. pic.twitter.com/Zd98jv6D1u — Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) July 9, 2023

The official disclosed that al-Muhajir was usually active in the east but was present in northwest Syria during the strike.

Details regarding the U.S. military’s confirmation of al-Muhajir’s identity were not made immediately available.

U.S. Central Command released a statement Sunday, asserting there were no indications of civilian casualties resulting from the strike. Nevertheless, reports suggesting a potential civilian injury were under scrutiny.

This incident marked the third consecutive day U.S. officials expressed concern over Russian fighter jets conducting unsafe and harassing procedures near American drones.

US releases footage which appears to show Russian Su-35 fighter jets flying close to MQ-9 Reaper drones over Syria. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bjAuo23OXt — Forces News (@ForcesNews) July 6, 2023

Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, Combined Forces Air Component Commander for U.S. Central Command, Southwest Asia, reported the Russian planes “flew 18 unprofessional close passes that caused the MQ-9s to react to avoid unsafe situations.”

The U.S. military reported the initial incident occurred Wednesday when a Russian military aircraft “engaged in unsafe and unprofessional behavior” while three American MQ-9 drones were on a mission against IS. The next day, a Russian fighter aircraft reportedly conducted dangerous maneuvers against French and U.S. aircraft over Syria, posing a significant risk. (RELATED: ‘Incredibly Unsafe’: Air Force Lambasts Russia For Second Harassment Attempt In Two Days)

Air Forces Central Command spokesperson, Col. Michael Andrews, stated the latter incident lasted almost an hour, during which Russian planes engaged in close fly-bys and deployed flares towards the MQ-9.

U.S. officials clarified the drones were unarmed during the earlier flights but carried weapons on Friday as they targeted al-Muhajir.

In the released statement, Gen. Erik Kurilla, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said, “[the U.S. military] have made it clear that we remain committed to the defeat of ISIS throughout the region.”

Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, expressed concerns about U.S.-led coalition drone flights over northern Syria, describing them as “systematic violations of protocols” to prevent clashes between the two militaries.