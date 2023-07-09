Daily Caller Reporter Breaks Down Major Flaws In CDC’s ‘Chest Feeding’ Guidance

The Daily Caller’s Brianna Lyman pointed out obvious flaws in the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) new guidance on transgender “chest feeding” during a Saturday appearance on Newsmax.

Lyman posited the push for health equity should stop at the science. Citing the CDC’s own guidance for breastfeeding women, Lyman explained women are told to avoid all sorts of substances while breastfeeding “including caffeine, coffee, chocolate and even seafood because it can seep into breast milk and have adverse side effects in infants.” Lyman added that the CDC issued chest feeding guidance for biological men “who are being pumped full of synthetic hormones” without disclosing the possible risks. (RELATED: CDC Encourages Biological Males To ‘Chested’ Newborns, Fails To Mention Possible Risks)

The CDC is encouraging chest feeding. Did you know in order for men to do so they need hormone drugs like Domperidone? In 2004 the FDA warned breastfeeding women to stop taking Domperidone b/c of the adverse side effects for infants The CDC doesn’t care about science@NEWSMAX pic.twitter.com/nH7iO4iIlC — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) July 8, 2023

One of the drugs used to help stimulate lactation in individuals who did not give birth is domperidone, which has been linked to irregular heart beats in infants. The Food and Drug Administration advised against its use for breastfeeding mothers in 2004.

“We don’t know any of the long-term side effects and here you have the CDC, an organization that is supposed to be based on science, encouraging this.” Lyman further blasted those on the Left who have remained silent over the lack of science in the CDC’s guidance.

Dr. Stuart Fischer, an internal medicine physician in New York, stated that hormone-induced lactation has not been widely studied. “It’s an emerging field, to put it mildly,” he stated, according to the Daily Mail. “This is the kind of thing where politics and science are uncomfortably put together.”