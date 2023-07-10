Fox Abruptly Cuts To Commercial As Hosts Point Outside Studio Windows, Seemingly Concerned

A Fox News panel abruptly cut to commercial as hosts fearfully pointed to studio windows Monday.

The panel for the network’s show “Outnumbered” abruptly cut as the co-hosts noticeably pointed and looked at the windows located to their right at their New York City studio. Co-host Emily Compagno pointed at the window while the camera still closed up on her.

Co-host Harris Faulkner stood up and looked toward the window, and co-host Kayleigh McEnany soon looked behind her in the same direction. The co-hosts all appeared concerned.

In the next segment, the shades to the set’s windows were all drawn closed. The co-hosts did not address what had occurred during the incident. (RELATED: Gavin Newsom Is ‘Obsessed’ With Fox News But ‘Would Not Recommend’ Democrats Appearing On It)

The co-hosts instead continued with their scheduled programming, covering a student finding 38% of students at Brown University identify as LGBTQ.

Fox News has not immediately responded to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.