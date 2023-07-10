House Republicans Introduce Bill To Close Loophole For Foreign Election Funding

House Republicans are introducing a bill that would prohibit foreign nationals from contributing to political advocacy organizations, closing a loophole that allows their funds to support political campaigns, according to a report by Axios.

Republican Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, who chairs the House Administration Committee that certifies elections to the chamber, will introduce the American Confidence in Elections (ACE) Act in the House on Tuesday, according to Axios. The bill will reportedly ban foreign nationals from donating to political advocacy organizations with tax-exempt status under Section 501 (c)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code. (RELATED: Biden State Dept Not Very Fired Up Over Foreign Influence In Elections That Went Well For Dems)

Currently, only U.S. citizens, non-citizen U.S. nationals and foreign citizens with lawful permanent residency (known commonly as a “green card”) may donate to political campaigns and participate in a campaign’s decision-making process. However, foreign nationals are permitted to donate to 501(c)(4) organizations that may, in turn, donate to campaigns, endorse candidates and lobby elected officials.

Summary of the ACE Act by Daily Caller News Foundation on Scribd

“American elections are for American citizens. Yet foreign nationals still find ways to influence American elections,” said Steil in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The [ACE] Act will close loopholes that foreign nationals are exploiting to funnel money to super PACs or ballot initiatives.”

The text of the bill was released on Monday. It includes several titles that pertain to other issues, such as redistricting, protecting First Amendment rights and countering the Biden administration’s “disinformation” policies.

Steil’s introduction of the bill comes following a report by Americans for Public Trust about foreign influence in U.S. elections, focusing on the Berger Action Fund, a 501(c)(4) organization, and the Wyss Foundation, a 501(c)(3) private charity funded by Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, who has used both groups to fund left-wing causes in the United States.

Through these organizations, Wyss has donated to Planned Parenthood, the “Sixteen Thirty Fund” that works to “advance equity and racial justice” by acting as a venture fund for left-wing NGOs and the National Redistricting Action Fund, a group run by former Attorney General Eric Holder that supports legal challenges to congressional districts drawn by Republicans. The total value of his donations exceeds $265 million, according to the report.

Our new report details how Wyss, a foreign national, has poured staggering sums of money into groups dedicated to advancing exclusively liberal and progressive politics — all with little to no transparency, public scrutiny, or government oversight. https://t.co/5ZyfyHrN8H pic.twitter.com/Hvz8R6f9j1 — Americans for Public Trust (@apublictrust) July 10, 2023

Wyss also allegedly contributed $120,000 directly to U.S. political candidates between 1990 and 2006, which would be a criminal offense. He could not be prosecuted due to the statute of limitations having passed, per the report.

Some of these groups, such as Planned Parenthood, have openly contributed funds to Democratic candidates. Wyss’ support suggests that the benefits of his funding may have enabled these groups to fund candidates, which would purportedly violate U.S. election law.

“Wyss aims to reinterpret the U.S. Constitution in light of progressive politics,” wrote his sister Heidi in a biography of Wyss, per the report.

In response to the report’s publication, Steil also announced that he would be chairing a field hearing of the House Administration Committee in Atlanta, Georgia, where he would discuss foreign influence in the U.S. electoral process.

“This is a common-sense policy that will help ensure our elections are free, fair, and secure,” Steil told the DCNF.

Wyss did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.