‘He’s Nobody’s Hero: Fox News Host, Anti-Child Trafficking Activist Rip CNN Guest For Criticizing Hit Film

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade and anti-child trafficking activist Tim Ballard ripped a CNN guest Monday for criticizing the hit film, “Sound of Freedom.”

“Sound of Freedom,” a film based on the life of Ballard, a former Department of Homeland Security investigator who founded Operation Underground Railroad, pulled $11.5 million, finishing a close second to “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which earned $11.698 million, according to Deadline. Both The Washington Post and Guardian ran articles highlighting Jim Caviezel’s alleged link to so-called “Q-Anon” conspiracy theories, with the latter outlet’s headline reading, “Sound of Freedom: the QAnon-adjacent thriller seducing America.”

“These films are created out of moral panics. They are created out of bogus statistics. They’re created out of fear. And it was something like ‘Sound of Freedom,’” journalist Mike Rothschild, author of the book “The World’s Worst Conspiracy Theories,” said about the film during an interview with CNN host Abby Phillip Friday in a clip aired by Fox News. “It specifically is looking at QAnon concepts of these child trafficking rings that are run by the high level elites, and only people like Tim Ballard, and only people like Jim Caviezel, and by extension, only people like the ticket buyer can help bring these trafficking rings down.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Awful How They Treat Minorities’: GOP Rep. Luna Rips ‘Completely False’ Washington Post Report)

WATCH:



“He’s nobody’s hero. By the way, I can’t imagine any kid looking at him thinking he’s going to help them out,” Ballard said about Rothschild during the interview with “Fox and Friends” co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Steve Doocy, and Brian Kilmeade. “But I think of the children that are really depicted in that film, I know what happened to them. Those children were the subjects of child rape videos. Those children were being sold for sex. In total, you see, over 120 kids actually are rescued in the story that’s being depicted.”

“It’s like they’re pro-sex trafficking,” Kilmeade said in response. “Like, leave the industry alone.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “millions” are exploited by human traffickers in his introduction to the 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report issued by the State Department’s Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons.

“It’s all in existence, and there’s millions of kids,” Ballard said.

