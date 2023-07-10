Judge Blocks Dem Governor From Allowing Trans People To Change Gender On Driver’s License

Shawnee County District Court Judge Teresa Watson has issued a temporary restraining order against a policy regarding gender changes from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly of Kansas.

Kelly and the Kansas Department of Revenue have maintained a policy that allows transgender individuals to change their gender on driver’s licenses and birth certificates, despite recently-passed laws aimed at nixing the practice. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has challenged the Governor’s policy, arguing that it violates key sections of Senate Bill 180, which went into effect July 1. (RELATED: Sotomayor’s Dissent In Compelled Speech Case Cites Dubious Claim About A Gay Man Being Murdered For His Sexuality)

“The Governor doesn’t get to veto a bill and then ignore the Legislature’s override. She is violating her oath of office to uphold Kansas law,” Kobach said Friday.

“The Attorney General points out that driver’s licenses are issued for a period of six years and are difficult to take back or out of circulation once issued,” the judge wrote in a temporary restraining order. “Licenses are used by law enforcement to identify criminal suspects, crime victims, wanted persons, missing persons, and others. Compliance with stated legal requirements for identifying license holders is a public safety concern.”

Kansas to temporarily stop allowing trans people to change their sex listing on driver’s licenses https://t.co/0XUJMTedve — TheDailyTimes (@TheDailyTimes) July 10, 2023

Judge Watson’s order staying Kelly’s policy is in effect for 14 days, subject to extension by the court.

Kelly vetoed a set of bills dealing with transgender issues in April, including ones that protected single-sex spaces such as restrooms and changing rooms.

Senate Bill 180 , also known as the “Women’s Bill of Rights,” provides a strict definition of sex as, “an individual’s sex at birth, either male or female.”

“The bill includes that individuals born with a medically verifiable diagnosis of disorder/differences in sex development are to be provided available federal and state legal protections.”