Marine Corps Without Leader For First Time In 164 Years After Senator Blocks Appointments

For the first time in 164 years, the Senate has failed to fill the Marine Corps leadership before the term of the previous commandant ended, according to the New York Post.

Republican Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville has been boycotting the confirmation of a new commandant for the Marine Corps over Pentagon rules that would provide paid leave to service members who travel to receive abortions or other procedures such as in vitro fertilization, the New York Post noted. General Eric M. Smith was the nominee who was sidelined but now has a position as acting commandant.

Tuberville has said before he will not back down on his boycott despite Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s voiced disapproval of the measure, per the New York Post. He has maintained his position since March 2023.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), when asked by CNN’s @mkraju if he will change his approach to blocking military promotions in light of the unprecedented vacancy of the Senate-confirmed Marine Corps. commandant: “No, I’m not gonna change my approach. You know, it is what it is.” pic.twitter.com/FRn5D6JSNH — The Recount (@therecount) July 10, 2023

The senate will soon enter the confirmation process for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. If failed, it would leave the chairmanship unfilled after Army General Mark Milly’s retirement later this year, the New York Post noted. Tuberville is expected to block President Joe Biden’s nominee Air Force Gen. CQ Brown’s nomination. (RELATED: ‘I Hire For Diversity’: Pentagon Nominees Blocked By GOP Senator Are Pushing Left-Wing Initiatives To Reshape Military)