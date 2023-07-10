Med School Trains Students To Treat ‘Transgender Children’

The Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine is offering a course that teaches students how to provide “evidence-based” treatments for “transgender children,” according to the school’s website.

The medical school is offering a “Family Medicine” course during the 2023-2024 academic year that will teach medical students about topics related to the treatment of transgender children and patients, including hormonal therapy and sex change surgery, its description reads. The students will reportedly shadow at clinics that have a high volume of LGBTQ+ patients as part of the course.

“The goal of this elective is to teach students the evidence-based treatment of LGBTQ+ patients in medicine,” the course description reads. “The topics may include, but are not limited to, the following: health disparities, mental health, initiation and maintenance of PrEP, initiation and maintenance of hormones for transgender patients, transgender children/adolescents healthcare, and gender confirmation surgery.”

The course aims to teach students to “comfortably discuss the pros and cons of various treatments and approaches to LGBTQ+ health with patients and with colleagues,” according to its description. It is two weeks long during February and March of 2024, and will be graded on a pass/fail basis. (RELATED: College Professor Says American Flag Makes Him ‘Anxious’)

The course supervisors, Dr. Camilla Larsen and Dr. Eugene Lee, also advise the medical school’s “Strich Pride” student group, which seeks to “promote a diverse, inclusive, and equitable school environment and to raise awareness of health issues relevant to the LGBTQ+ populations,” according to the university website.

Lee, Larsen and the department contact, Margaret Higgins, did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

